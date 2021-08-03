(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, creating a “climate of fear” in his office and violating federal and state laws, state Attorney General Letitia James said.

James said Cuomo engaged in “unwanted groping” and kissing of current and former state employees as well as women outside of state government. He and his staff also retaliated against at least one former employee for coming forward, she said. The people he harassed include a state trooper who was part of his security detail.

“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest level of government,” James said.

The attorney general, a Democrat, has been investigating Cuomo, also a Democrat, since March after former economic development official Lindsey Boylan first levied accusations against him in December. Boylan said Cuomo kissed her on the lips in 2018 during a meeting in his office and asked her to play strip poker with him.

Cuomo has previously denied any wrongdoing.

