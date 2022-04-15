(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her husband reported $912,179 in income in 2021 and paid $295,001 in federal and state income taxes, according to their annual return released on Friday.

She and her husband Bill, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York who now works as general counsel at hospitality company Delaware North, paid an effective federal tax rate of 28.8% and an effective New York state tax rate of 6.84%.

Kathy Hochul’s total income of $230,123 reflects her salaries as lieutenant governor and as governor, a job she assumed in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment.

Her husband earned $547,434 from his position at Delaware North, along with $3,250 from teaching at the University of Buffalo Law School.

The Hochuls also received almost $150,000 in pensions, annuities, capital gains and other unearned income.

The couple donated $72,153 to charity in 2021, including $3,250 in cash donations to St. Anthony of Padua Church, and $4,000 in cash contributions to United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

They donated dozens of shares of Apple, Inc., Eaton Corp., and Capital One Financial Corp. to other charities, including the Albright Knox Museum of Buffalo, the American Diabetes Association, and the Buffalo History Museum.

The Hochuls claimed $86,585 in itemized deductions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.