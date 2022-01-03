(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to impose term limits for New York governors and other statewide office holders whens she delivers her first state of the state address on Wednesday.

“I want people to believe in their government again,” Hochul said in a statement on Monday. “With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

The term limits will apply to the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller. She will also propose a ban on outside income for statewide elected officials while serving in office.

The moves represent a sharp break from her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who was seeking a fourth term as governor before he was forced to resign in August following a report from the state Attorney General’s office detailing a pattern of alleged harassment against female state employees and other women.

Cuomo has also been investigated for using state resources to write a book about his pandemic leadership, which earned him more than $5 million that a state ethics commission is seeking to claw back. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The New York Times earlier reported Hochul’s plans to propose term limits.

