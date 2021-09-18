12m ago
N.Y. Gubernatorial Candidate Zeldin Reveals Leukemia Treatment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Lee Zeldin said Saturday he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and is in “complete remission” after nine months of treatment.
The statement from the congressman seeking the Republican nomination to run for New York governor was the first time he publicly disclosed his diagnosis. Zeldin, 41, said his health is “phenomenal” and he has continued to campaign across the state.
“Over the last nine months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system,” Zeldin said.
