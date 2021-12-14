(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that Covid-19 hospitalizations across the state has surged by 70% since Thanksgiving, prompting her to institute a statewide indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirements.

“If I sound a little frustrated, perhaps I am,” Hochul said at a virus briefing on Tuesday in New York City. “Despite our desires to have this behind us, we aren’t quite there yet.”

She said cases per 100,000 people has gone up 58% during that time, while vaccinations have only increased by 2%. She said the state will re-assess Covid metrics on January 15 and urged businesses to comply.

“I know this isn’t easy on businesses,” she said. “My objective with this mask or vax mandate has been to keep you open, to keep your doors open, so you can continue to resume what you do every day. You’re a critical part of our economy.”

