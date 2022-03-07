(Bloomberg) -- New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is preparing to submit a bid for Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea FC, sources close to the matter told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.K., is working with Raine Group on the deal and it is unknown if his bid will come close to Abramovich’s rumored GBP3b asking price. Abramovich put the Premier League team up for sale after pressure mounted on him to do so following the events taking place in Ukraine.

If he is successful in his bid, Johnson will join Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Glazer Family, San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan as NFL team owners who will also hold a stake in a Premier League franchise.

