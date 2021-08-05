(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Assembly Judiciary Committee, which is considering whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo, said its investigation is nearly complete.

A letter sent to Cuomo’s counsel said the committee “will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client.” It gave Cuomo’s attorney until Aug. 13 to provide any additional evidence or written submissions.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet in Albany on Aug. 9.

When the panel last met, in late June, chair Charles Lavine said Davis Polk & Wardwell, the law firm hired to investigate the allegations, had amassed “substantive evidence.” The team had collected more than 100,000 pages of documents, including emails, texts, letter documents, photographs, contracts and transcripts.

The state Attorney General’s office, which conducted a separate investigation, released a report this week finding that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. The office forwarded its findings to the Assembly committee.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.