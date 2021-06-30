(Bloomberg) -- New York lawmakers considering whether to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo have collected more than 100,000 pages of documents, including emails, texts, letter documents, photographs, contracts and transcripts.

A law firm working for the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, which is probing accusations of sexual harassment and malfeasance, continues to gather “substantive evidence,” Chairman Charles Lavine said in a Wednesday meeting before entering executive session.

“I am very pleased with the continued progress of the investigation,” Lavine said. “The purpose of this process is to both gather substantive evidence, as well as to assess the credibility and corroborate information learned during interviews.”

Cuomo is facing federal and state investigations into sexual harassment allegations from current and former aides, claims that his administration covered up Covid-19 nursing-home deaths, provided relatives with virus testing before it was widely available, mishandled construction of the Mario Cuomo Bridge across the Hudson River and misused public resources -- all while writing a $5 million book on his Covid leadership.

Cuomo denies all the claims and has refused to step down.

This is the fifth meeting of the Assembly committee investigating the claims. It last met in late May. Like that meeting, this one lasted for less than five minutes before entering private executive session.

The public portion gave little insight into the progress of the investigation, or when the Davis Polk & Wardwell law firm might conclude its work. Lavine said he would provide an update later Wednesday.

