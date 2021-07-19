(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority may put off planned increases to subway, bus and commuter train fares this year as the largest public transit system in the U.S. struggles to increase ridership.

The MTA in January already delayed the planned 4% fare increase due to the pandemic. Now several board members, including Larry Schwartz, who chairs the agency’s finance committee, want to postpone such a hike until 2022 and look for additional revenue sources.

“I don’t think, at this time and place, raising fares on any New Yorkers is appropriate at a time when we need to encourage and increase ridership,” Schwartz said during a finance committee meeting on Monday. “Raising fares does the opposite. It’s going to be an encouragement not to increase ridership and possibly decrease it.”

To implement a fare increase by November, MTA’s finance committee and its full board would need to approve it during scheduled meetings this week or in September. The MTA typically doesn’t meet in August.

“It’s important to let New Yorkers know whether you take the commuter rail or you ride a New York City bus or subway, to know that for the remainder of this year, you’re not going to see a fare increase,” Schwartz said during the meeting.

The MTA’s full board is set to meet on Wednesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.