(Bloomberg) -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require visitors from virus hot spots to quarantine for 14 days to avoid a resurgence in cases.

The announcement is a reversal from March, when Texas and Florida ordered quarantines from the Northeast states where cases were surging. Now those states are on the mend, as several U.S. states see a surge in Covid-19 patients. Arizona, California and Texas all set records for new cases on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are down 85% in New Jersey from an April peak, and more than 90% in New York. The states are in the midst of reopening in phases. Governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Andrew Cuomo of New York both have warned other states of the need to be deliberate in their restarts.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.