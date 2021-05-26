(Bloomberg) -- New York state is raffling off 50 four-year full-tuition college scholarships to boost the number of adolescents getting vaccinating.

Starting Thursday through July 7, teens 12 to 17 years old who get their first vaccine dose can enter in a pool to win one of ten scholarships given weekly, Governor Andrew Cuomo at a news briefing Wednesday. Teens who have already received their first dose are also eligible. The prize -- which includes room and board -- is good at any public college and university in the state.

“The greatest need is the 12-17 year olds,” Cuomo said. “They are 5% of the current Covid tests but they are 10% of the positivity rate -- that’s the highest percent of any age group.”

Winning a year of college, let alone four, is no joke. The average sticker price for tuition and fees at public four-year colleges for in-state students was $10,560 for the current school year, according to the College Board. Federal Covid-19 funds will cover the cost of the incentive program, Cuomo said.

The perk is the latest -- and possibly the most enticing -- one offered yet by Cuomo. In recent weeks, he has announced free state park passes, mass-transit rides and sports and lottery tickets as the number of vaccinations has plunged. The state administered less than 100,000 doses in the last 24 hours, down from more than 192,000 at the end of March.

At Binghamton University, one of New York’s premier public universities, the total cost for the 2020-21 academic year for in-state undergraduate residents is almost $28,000, which includes tuition, room and board, fees, books and other costs.

A full scholarship covering four years of tuition and room and board is a lot of money for students and their families, said Robert Kelchen, associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.

“It’s like winning the lottery for people who aren’t of legal age to buy a scratch-off ticket,” Kelchen said.

Only 8.7% of New Yorkers ages 12-17 are vaccinated. Currently only the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot is authorized for the age group, though Moderna Inc. said this week it is seeking to have its shot authorized for teens by early June.

Other states are offering their own incentives. New Jerseyans can earn free beer or wine, as well as a chance to have dinner with the governor and his wife; while Delawareans get a chance to win $5,000 in cash and other prizes. Ohio residents get the prospect of winning $1 million from the lottery.

