(Bloomberg) -- New York will boost capacity limits at museums and movie theaters starting April 26 as positive test rates for Covid-19 fall to pre-holiday lows, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Visitor capacity at museums and zoos across the state will increase to 50%, while movie theaters will be able to fill 33% of their seats, Cuomo said. He also added that capacity at large indoor arenas like Madison Square Garden will be lifted to 25%.

As of April 18, the state had a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.85%, the lowest since Nov. 13, Cuomo said.

