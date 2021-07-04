(Bloomberg) --

The share of people in the U.S. who are unlikely to get vaccinated is bigger than in April, a poll suggested. New York’s statewide positive-test rate increased for the fifth day in a row.

Corporate travel is showing first signs of recovery, according to a report, led by domestic trips in markets where Covid restrictions have eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging Britons to “exercise judgment” to protect themselves from Covid-19 as the government prepares for the final unlocking of the economy in two weeks.

Indonesia tightened entry requirements for travelers, raising the quarantine requirement to eight days from five, as the nation saw its worst day for Covid-19 deaths.

Key Developments:

Johnson to Tell Britons to Use Judgment (5:30 p.m. NY)

U.k. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use a press conference on Monday to set out the final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown for England ahead of a formal announcement next week, according to his office.

The government is now stressing the importance of people taking personal responsibility for their safety rather than the authorities imposing legal restrictions. Ministers have noted that deaths and serious illness from the coronavirus remain at low levels despite a recent surge in infections.

On July 4, the U.K. reported 24,248 more Covid-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

Corporate Travel Shows Signs of Recovery (4:46 p.m. NY)

Hotels, airlines and travel companies are reporting an increase in corporate bookings during recent weeks, led by domestic markets where travel is easy, the Financial Times reported.

Bookings from financial and professional services companies are returning strongly, but small and medium-sized companies are driving thhe increase because they can make decisions faster, Paul Abbott, chief executive of American Express Global Business Travel, told the newspaper.

The recovery has been fastest in the U.S., while international travel in Europe is more muted, the FT said.

France Warns of Delta Variant Surge (2:30 p.m. NY)

A wave of infections may hit France by the end of July because of the delta variant, based on what’s happening in the U.K., French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Twitter.

He said cases in France have rebounded in the past five days and urged residents to get vaccinated to limit the wave.

N.Y. State Positive-Test Rate Creeps Up (1:55 p.m. NY)

New York’s statewide positive-test rate increased for the fifth consecutive day, according to official data. Governor Andrew Cuomo urged more residents to get vaccinated, saying “don’t delay.”

The seven-day rolling average of positive tests rose to 0.54% on Saturday, Cuomo said in a statement. That compares with a peak of almost 8% in January, when daily new cases peaked at almost 20,000. The positive rate has increased steadily since June 29, according to data provided in daily updates by Cuomo.

Covid-19 patients in intensive-care units across the state increased by six to 85, Cuomo said.

U.S. Poll Shows Vaccine Holdout Challenge (1 p.m. NY)

More than a quarter of people in the U.S. say they’re unlikely to get a Covid-19 shot, with 20% saying they definitely won’t and 9% saying they probably won’t, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll. That compares with a combined 24% in April in a poll by the same outlets.

The data illustrate the challenge for the Biden administration and state and local officials in expanding vaccination beyond the 67% who have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the poll, 35% said U.S. officials are exaggerating the threat of the delta variant of the virus, with more Republicans than Democrats holding that view. The survey found that 86% of Democrats have received at least one shot, compared with 45% of Republicans.

The June 27-30 poll of 907 adults has an error margin of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Ex-FDA Head Sees Changes in the Workplace (12:30 p.m. NY)

Routine testing and voluntary mask-wearing are among workplace changes likely to be part of a “new normal” as businesses look to minimize the spread of illnesses, former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb said.

“Going to work with the sniffles is going to be frowned upon,” he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I think businesses are going to have access to routine testing.”

Voluntary mask usage, especially among people who are at higher risk from respiratory diseases, is going to become more normalized, as will symptom checks and the use of fever guns, despite the latter not being “that helpful,” he said.

“I don’t think we could be complacent about the risk of respiratory pathogens in the workplace, in schools anymore, so people are going to need to be more vigilant,” Gottlieb said.

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Hospitalized (12:23 p.m. NY)

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was hospitalized on Sunday, a week after testing positive for Covid-19. He had tested positive days after attending a June 24-25 summit meeting with fellow European Union leaders in Brussels.

Bettel, 48, will remain in the hospital as a precaution for 24 hours for tests and observation, the Luxembourg government said in a statement on its website. He received his first vaccine dose on May 6, the premier announced in a tweet at the time. Local media reported that he received the AstraZeneca shot.

Variant Upends Travel, Says Airports CEO (11:09 a.m. NY)

The spread in Europe of the delta variant is dashing hopes of recovery in air travel, with the head of a major airports operator warning that it could cut short any rebound.

“The delta variant is creating such uncertainty that we can’t be sure what’s going to happen in three weeks,” said Augustin de Romanet, chief executive officer of ADP, which also manages dozens of other hubs worldwide.

“It’s making us very, very cautious, especially for September and October when the pandemic could come back strongly once again,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of an annual economic conference in Aix-en-Provence this weekend.

Indonesia Tightens Entry Requirements (9:50 a.m. NY)

Indonesia tightened entry requirements for travelers and ordered a ramp-up in oxygen production, as the nation saw its worst day for Covid-19 deaths. Starting July 6, foreign visitors arriving in the country will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test result. All incoming travelers must complete eight days of quarantine, instead of five, and be tested twice for the virus.

The government also told oxygen producers to shift all output to medical use. The change should yield 1,700 tons of oxygen per day nationwide, of which 1,400 tons will be for use on the main island of Java, according to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, who’s been appointed to lead Indonesia’s pandemic response.

The country is making “a full industrial oxygen conversion to pharmaceutical oxygen. Our shortfall can be fulfilled later,” Panjaitan said in a statement. Indonesia reported 27,233 new Covid-19 cases and a record 555 fatalities on Sunday.

