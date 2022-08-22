(Bloomberg) -- The US government’s strategy to stretch its dwindling stockpile of monkeypox vaccines means that states will get fewer vials than initially allocated, and New York officials are pushing back as cases mount.

“My argument is give us the same number of vials and we can really have an effective approach here,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Monday. However, she acknowledged the federal government “doesn’t have that luxury right now” because supply chain shortages are so severe.

In order to get more shots in arms, the US recently cleared an intradermal shot technique that allows up to five people to get vaccinated from a single vial. But that means New York state, which was allocated 110,000 vaccines earlier in August, will get fewer vials overall. Health officials said in a statement that the department has already gotten 40% of that allocation and another 3,560 vials are expected to be delivered by this week.

The approach also requires specialized training for clinicians, and New York health officials said they anticipate it will take until Aug. 29 before the strategy is adopted statewide.

New York state has the most monkeypox cases in the US, with 90% in New York City, health officials said. The outbreak is still concentrated primarily among gay and bisexual men, with cases disproportionately affecting Black and Latino men, according to state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Over the last several weeks, cases among Black people have grown to account for a third of the US outbreak overall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 50% of gay and bisexual men have reported reducing their number of partners, the CDC said.

Early data also show that Siga Technologies Inc.’s antiviral Tpoxx, which can be used to treat monkeypox, has disproportionately gone to White people, an echo of similar equity concerns seen with the vaccine rollout.

Though local health officials have advocated for additional vaccine allocations, demand for the shots continues to outstrip supply of Bavarian Nordic A/S’s monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos. The Danish manufacturer said last week that it is looking to outsource production with international manufacturing partners as the global outbreak continues to grow faster than Bavarian can keep up.

Domestic Manufacturing

Finishing of Jynneos dose manufacturing will begin in the US itself later this year, federal health officials said Thursday. The order of more than 2 million doses will be filled into vials at a contract manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan -- with the option for additional manufacturing capacity if necessary. US health officials have placed orders for millions more doses, with more deliveries anticipated beginning in September.

The US Department of Health and Human Services didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

In other health news, Hochul also said New York state’s back-to-school Covid strategy this year will comply with updated CDC guidance, which cuts requirements for test-to-stay and quarantining.

“The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive,” Hochul said, “those days are over.”

State officials also gave an update on the case of a person diagnosed with paralytic polio in Rockland County. Wastewater surveillance data from several counties, including New York City, show that there is polio circulating in the community, which health officials said is of great concern, especially for unvaccinated people. Most cases of the virus are asymptomatic, but no additional cases have yet been found, health officials said.

(Updates with more information about New York vaccine allocation and CDC data starting in third paragraph.)

