(Bloomberg Law) -- New York state lawmakers are aiming to expand sexual harassment protections to all public employees, including elected officials and those who work for them.

The state Senate Tuesday passed a bill (S.3395A/A.2483B) that would clarify provisions in the state’s Human Rights Law to provide protections for personal staff or elected officials and judges in certain cases, who were excluded from previous interpretations of the law. The Senate passed the measure on a 59-4 vote. The Assembly passed the measure Feb. 28 and it now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for her consideration.

The measure is part of a package of bills aimed at strengthening the state’s sexual harassment protections.

The action comes following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who stepped down in August after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report detailing a pattern of alleged harassment against female state employees and other women. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Questions arose on whether the 2019 state law and protections would apply to his staff due to interpretations of the term “employer.” The legislation passed on Tuesday would close the loophole. “This legislation will rectify this injustice by ensuring that 2019’s sweeping anti-harassment regulations protect both public and private employees,” according to the bill justification memo.

