(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s subway system carried more than 3 million customers on Tuesday, the highest amount of riders in one day since the Omicron variant slowed activity in mid-December and halted an increase in workers returning to offices.

“Let this ridership record be a clear signal – New York is coming out of the Omicron surge and we have numbers to prove it,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement Wednesday. “On behalf of all New Yorkers, I say thank you to our transit workers who helped us get through yet another wave of the pandemic by putting themselves on the frontline so the rest of us could travel safely.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the city’s subways, buses and commuter rails, is working to restore ridership after subway usage fell by more than 90% during the pandemic, gutting the transit agency’s revenue collections. The MTA has launched several initiatives to make the system more affordable, including capping weekly fares.

Weekday subway ridership was nearly 60% of pre-pandemic levels before Omicron hit in mid-December, according to MTA data. Tuesday’s ridership count was 53.7% of what the system carried on the same day in 2019.

“The principle demonstration of that is that the level of ridership during the off-peak times have always been pretty high,” Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “New Yorkers are coming out of Omicron, they’re coming back to transit and now they are going to have the benefit of some really attractive new fare promotions.”

While federal coronavirus funds are helping to cover the MTA’s lost farebox revenue, that aid will run out in 2025. The agency is projecting a $1.4 billion budget deficit beginning that year. Lieber has said the agency is in talks with state lawmakers to find news ways to support the city’s transit system to address future shortfalls.

