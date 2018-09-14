(Bloomberg) -- New York sued the U.S. over a decision to allow financial technology companies to apply for special national charters, saying the move is "lawless" and "ill-conceived" and will destabilize financial markets that are more effectively regulated by the state.

Maria Vullo, superintendent of the state’s Department of Financial Services, filed the lawsuit against the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in federal court in Manhattan on Friday, asking a judge to declare that the move exceeds the authority of the office and block it from going into effect.

