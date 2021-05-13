N.Y. to Build New Metro-North Train Station in the Bronx

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the federal government has approved a $1.58 billion project to build a new Metro-North train station in the Bronx.

Metro-North runs from New Haven to Penn Station through the Bronx, but doesn’t stop there, Cuomo said. The state is issuing a request for project proposals and expects the new station to be completed in 2025, Cuomo said Thursday during a press briefing.

“The key to an area’s development is access to mass transit,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.