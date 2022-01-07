(Bloomberg) -- New York will become the first state in the U.S. to require a Covid-19 booster shot for its health-care workers, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday.

While the state will allow medical exceptions, there will be no test-out option. Health-care employees will be required to get a booster shot within two years of when they are eligible. The governor still needs approval from the state’s health planning council but expects “swift approval,” Hochul said during a Friday briefing.

She also announced new restrictions on nursing home visitors, who are required to wear surgical masks and have proof of negative test within 24 hours of visit. She said cases are starting to spread in nursing homes and “it’s a point of vulnerability for us,” she said.

Hochul said it was too early to call a Covid peak but the data over the last few days makes her “hopeful” that “hospitalizations should start seeing the beginnings of a plateau.”

She said the data on Covid hospitalizations may be skewing the actual severity of Covid hospitalizations. For example, only half of the people in New York City hospitals who tested positive for Covid were admitted because of Covid symptoms -- the other half of hospitalized patients were people with mild or no symptoms who happened to test positive upon arrival.

