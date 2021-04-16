(Bloomberg) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will sign a bill requiring all Internet service providers in New York to offer affordable high-speed access for low-income families.

The providers can charge those families no more than $15 a month, Cuomo said during a briefing Friday at the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo. He was joined by Eric Schmidt, former chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., who chairs a 15-member state commission focusing on using technology to help the state reopen better than it was before the virus.

Cuomo also said an emergency fund from Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation will provide free Internet access to 50,000 students statewide through the 2021-22 school year.

