(Bloomberg) -- New York state will reallocate unused hospital-worker Covid-19 vaccines to those with medical comorbidities starting Feb. 15, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Hospital-worker vaccination rates reached 75% as of Feb. 4, from 63% on Jan. 18, Cuomo said Friday at a press briefing. Hospitals have one more week to vaccinate their staff, and then unused doses will be shifted to local health departments to give to those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk, he said.

Cuomo said 94% of Covid-19 deaths involve people with underlying conditions. The state is working with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to establish the comorbidities list, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.