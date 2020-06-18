(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is signing an executive order that will allow the state to immediately suspend the liquor license or shut down any bar or restaurant that violates reopening rules.

Another order will make bars responsible for the sidewalk areas immediately in front of their locations, Cuomo said Thursday at a press briefing. The moves come as New York City prepares to reopen on Monday, and after reports of people loitering around restaurants last weekend in parts of the city.

“I need local governments to do their part,” Cuomo said. “The state cannot do enforcement on these local issues all across the state. I would, we don’t have enough people.”

