(Bloomberg) -- New York’s mass-transit agencies will require workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly.

The move by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey follows Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement last week that he was seeking to mandate all state employees be vaccinated or get tested regularly in an effort to stem a surge of cases linked to the delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

At a press briefing on Monday, Cuomo urged city and town leaders to follow revised masking guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying the state can’t do so without a new law.

“If they don’t act we’re going to have to be where we were last year and the state is going to have to step up,” Cuomo said Monday at a press briefing.

Cuomo said last week he was still considering whether to institute a statewide indoor-masking mandate in light of revised CDC guidance that even fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in high-transmission areas. Previously the CDC recommended only unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.

The revised guidance is causing “cynicism and confusion,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo again urged private businesses, including bars and restaurants, to only allow vaccinated people.

“I believe it is in your business interest to run a vaccine-only admission,” Cuomo said.

New York City last week said its 300,000 public workers would have to submit to weekly testing and wear masks indoors if they didn’t get vaccinated by Sept. 13. Workers who defy the order could face dismissal without pay, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

De Blasio said he wasn’t ready to reimpose a mask mandate and stressed the importance of vaccines to fight the delta variant spread. He was expected to announce on Monday a recommendation to wear masks indoors, but stop short of a mandate, WABC-TV reported.

On Sunday, Cuomo reported 2,516 new cases of Covid-19, roughly triple the number the state was reporting two weeks ago. The state has 738 hospitalized for Covid-19, up from 378 on July 18.

New York City’s new daily cases have also surged, while hospitalizations have climbed, though at a slower pace.

