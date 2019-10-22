(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s flagship international convention center project faces further significant delays as a fire at the central Auckland construction site continues to burn more than 20 hours after breaking out.

The fire, which began on Tuesday afternoon, had engulfed the roof of the building by Wednesday morning and 26 appliances are on site fighting the blaze, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said. Police have closed roads, causing traffic congestion in the central city, and people are being urged to stay away from the area.

SkyCity Entertainment Group, which owns the NZ$700 million ($449 million) project, said it will work with construction contractor Fletcher Building to assess the extent of the damage before determining the impact on project delivery.

“It is expected there will be a further material delay,” SkyCity said in a statement.

The blaze is the latest setback for the convention center. Its opening has been delayed several times, most recently until late 2020, amid capacity constraints and difficulties in the construction sector. Doubt has now been cast on the chances of the center hosting the APEC leaders meeting in late 2021.

SkyCity shares fell as much as 4% yesterday before closing 2.8% lower. The company said contract works and third party liability insurances are in place for the center and the adjacent Horizon Hotel, which is also under construction. Fletcher Building, whose shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday, also said it has insurances on the project.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tracy Withers in Wellington at twithers@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Brockett at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.