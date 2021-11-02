(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank said the transition to living with Covid-19 could lead to changes in consumer behavior that damp economic growth. Japan will reportedly consider giving long-term visas to foreign business travelers.

Hong Kong and China are in advanced talks on reopening the border, according to Sing Tao. Meanwhile, Hong Kong airport plans to segregate passengers on mainland China flights from other international travelers to prevent cross-infection, South China Morning Post reports.

Younger children across the U.S. are now eligible to receive Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine, after the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted the final clearance needed for shots to begin. The decision ushers in a new era of the nation’s pandemic response.

Ireland reported the most new cases since January. Germany is moving toward offering boosters to virtually all who want them, according to a draft decision. Bulgaria and Romania reported record daily Covid-19 deaths. The Netherlands will once again be making face masks a requirement in public indoor spaces

Hong Kong, China in Reopening Talks (7:56 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong has entered an advanced stage in its discussions with mainland China about border reopening, with officials in the two places meeting to set out the details, Sing Tao reported Wednesday, citing unidentified people.

Authorities are discussing adopting a health code system for Hong Kong, where people are coded green, yellow and red, and only those with a green code can travel to the mainland.

Officials may first impose a quota for quarantine-free travel before extending the program to all of Hong Kong. They are also studying a “circuit-breaker” system where the program can be suspended immediately in emergencies.

Separately, Hong Kong’s airport officials plan to segregate passengers on mainland China flights from other travelers to prevent cross-infection and build a case for the reopening of the border, South China Morning Post reports, citing unidentified people.

Colorado May Run Out of Hospital Beds (5:25 p.m. NY)

Colorado could come close to running out of hospital beds in late November or early December if infections accelerate, officials warned Tuesday.

An estimated 1,900 of the state’s roughly 2,000 beds could be occupied under a worst-case scenario, Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said during an online news briefing. At the current pace, hospitalizations are projected to peak at 1,500.

An estimated 1-in-51 state residents are contagious, Governor Jared Polis said during the briefing, imploring people to get vaccinated. Polis said the delta variant is “like a laser-guided missile.”

RBNZ Says Transition to Living With Covid May Drag Economy (4:49 p.m. NY)

New Zealand’s transition to living with Covid-19 could lead to changes in consumer behavior that damp economic growth, the central bank said.

“Businesses will need to adapt, and some businesses that have stayed afloat to date may not be viable as support schemes wind down,” the Reserve Bank said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report published Wednesday in Wellington. “These changes could drag on economic activity.”

Japan Mulls Resumption of Long-Term Business Visas (3:54 p.m. NY)

Japan will consider resuming issuance of long-term visas to foreign business travelers, Nikkei reports. Updated policies could be announced this week.

Dutch Reintroduce Mandatory Mask Rule (2:20 p.m. NY)

The Netherlands will once again be making face masks a requirement in public indoor spaces after a spike in cases saw the caretaker government reintroduce certain measures. “It won’t surprise anyone that we have a difficult message tonight,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a press conference in the Hague.

From Saturday, people in the Netherlands are expected to work from home half of the time. The coronavirus entry pass will be required in more places such as sporting events and cinemas. Weekly positive cases jumped by 39% on Tuesday and coronavirus hospital admissions rose by around 30% week-on-week.

Ireland’s New Cases Rise to January Level (2:15 p.m. NY)

The number of new cases in Ireland rose above 3,000 for the first time since January, with 3,726 confirmed infections reported. 493 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 90 are in intensive care, the Department of Health said on its website. The 14-day incidence rate is 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% over last week.

U.K. Parliament Tightens Covid Rules (9:56 a.m. NY)

The U.K. Parliament tightened rules amid a surge in cases, with tours and banquets canceled for two weeks and MPs urged to wear masks.

Face coverings were made compulsory for staff, contractors and journalists last week, but members of Parliament cannot be ordered to do so. While most opposition MPs have worn masks in the Commons chamber in recent weeks, many Conservatives have not.

Germany Moves Toward Boosters for All (9:21 a.m. NY)

Germany is moving toward offering vaccine boosters to virtually all who want them, according to a draft decision for a meeting of state and federal health ministers this week.

The draft proposes recommending boosters for everyone over age 60, and allowing them for younger people who’ve been immunized at least six months prior, based on a doctor’s appraisal. According to these criteria, some 10 million to 13 million people in Germany would already be eligible for a booster shot, the Health Ministry said.

Pfizer Raises Forecast on Covid Shot (7:03 a.m. NY)

Pfizer raised its forecast for the year on the strength of its vaccine sales and projected 2022 revenue for the shot above analysts’ expectations.

Annual revenue from the shot developed with BioNTech SE will be $36 billion, up $2.5 billion from an earlier forecast, as the companies now have agreements to supply 2.3 billion doses in 2021.

India Reports Lowest New Infections in Months (5 p.m. HK)

India reported 10,423 new infections on Tuesday -- the lowest one-day gain since mid-February -- as the country emerges from a surge that led to an unprecedented 400,000-plus cases a day in early May. The overall tally is now more than 34 million cases, the second-largest in the world, but an expanding vaccination effort is helping curb transmission.

