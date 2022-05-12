(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation expectations rose further in the second quarter, adding to signs the central bank will keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Two-year ahead inflation expectations rose to a fresh 31-year high of 3.29% from 3.27% in the first quarter, the Reserve Bank said Thursday in Wellington, citing its quarterly survey of businesses. Five-year ahead expectations rose to 2.42% from 2.3%.

Economists widely expect the RBNZ to raise its official cash rate by half a percentage point at its May 25 meeting, taking it to 2%, while investors are pricing a 75% chance. It would be the second straight half-point increase as policy makers seek to curb the fastest inflation in more than 30 years.

In a note on its website alongside today’s data, the central bank said: “Longer term inflation expectations remain anchored close to or within the RBNZ target band range.”

While two- and five-year expectations rose, 10-year ahead expectations were little changed at 2.11% from 2.12% in the first quarter. The bank is required to keep average inflation in a 1-3% band.

Two-year inflation expectations were more restrained than they could have been, but the expectations survey “still points to strong inflation pressures,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Bank in Auckland.

“That’s a big worry for the central bank, as if this feeds into wage and price setting behavior the strength in inflation could be sustained for longer, and larger rises in interest rates could be needed,” he said.

The RBNZ said it sent out its survey after an April 21 report showing consumer price inflation jumped to 6.9% in the first quarter, the fastest since the second quarter of 1990. The central bank’s preferred measure of core inflation rose to 4.2%, the most since records began in 1993.

After its April rate decision, the RBNZ’s Monetary Policy Committee said the risk of more persistent high inflation expectations had increased, and it “would remain focused on ensuring that current high consumer price inflation does not become embedded into longer-term inflation expectations.”

