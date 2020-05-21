(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s main opposition party elected a new leader after a slump in opinion polls spooked its members of parliament four months out from a general election.

National Party MPs backed agriculture spokesman Todd Muller to replace Simon Bridges in a caucus vote Friday in Wellington. Muller challenged for the leadership after two disastrous polls this week showed support for National plummeting to as low as 29% from 46% three months ago.

“My focus as leader is our country’s economic recovery and the strengthening of every community throughout New Zealand,” Muller said in a statement. “New Zealanders need a National Government with the experience and management skills to get our country through the worst crisis since the end of the Second World War.”

Muller now faces the daunting task of trying to dethrone Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose masterclass in crisis management during the coronavirus pandemic has seen her popularity soar. Support for Ardern’s Labour Party surged to 59% in a 1News/Colmar Brunton poll published yesterday, 30 percentage points ahead of National.

Nikki Kaye was elected National’s deputy leader, replacing Paula Bennett.

The election will be held on Sept. 19.

