(Bloomberg) -- The delta variant of coronavirus is a big challenge for New Zealand’s elimination strategy and could force the government to rethink the way it responds to an outbreak, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“With a virus that can be infectious within 24 hours of someone getting it, that does change the game a bit,” Hipkins said in an interview on TVNZ’s Q+A program. “With our Level Four lockdown, we are very well placed to be able to run it to ground, but we have to be prepared for the fact that we can’t do that every time there is one of these.”

New Zealand has been at the highest level of lockdown since Tuesday after a community case of coronavirus was discovered in Auckland. On Saturday, the country reported a further 21 local cases, bringing the total to 51.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s cabinet meets Monday to decide whether to extend the lockdown further.

New Zealand has pursued a Covid-Zero strategy since the start of the pandemic, with its border closed to foreigners and all returning residents having to stay in a managed isolation facility for two weeks. Hipkins said the system had worked well pre-delta, but it was now looking “less adequate and less robust.”

“We are looking very closely at what more we can do there, but yes, it does raise some pretty big questions about what the long term future of our plans are,” he said.

