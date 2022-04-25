(Bloomberg) -- Wages increased in the first quarter at a record 70% of U.S. firms, a survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed Monday.

Moreover, the net share of panelists reporting an increase in materials costs rose to the highest since the question was first asked in 1984. In the next three months, some 71% anticipate costs to keep climbing. The survey of 84 NABE members was conducted April 4-12.

The majority of businesses are successfully passing along higher costs to consumers. Some 45% of respondents reported passing on some of those cost increases to consumers, while 15% reported passing along all or nearly all of them. Looking ahead, about half of respondents expect their firms to raise prices in the next three months while nearly all the rest anticipate prices to remain unchanged.

Panelists largely anticipate sales at their firms to remain strong over the next three months, and nearly half of them saw the odds of recession in the coming year at 25% or less. Some 13% put the probability at more than 50%.

Overall, panelists said shortages are improving, with nearly a third of respondents indicating their firms are having no shortages. About half of firms are still reporting shortages of skilled labor, but the share of firms reporting skilled and unskilled labor shortages declined from the January survey.

