(Bloomberg) -- Roger Federer may hold the most Grand Slam titles with 20, but when it comes to head-to-head matches against Rafael Nadal, it’s the Spaniard who has the advantage. Nadal, who ranks No. 2 in the world and trails the Swiss ace by three on the all-time Grand Slam list, has won 61% of their matches, including 9-of-12 at major tournaments. Even so, Nadal hasn’t beaten the World No. 3 since the 2014 Australian Open, with Federer winning their last six matches, which should make Friday’s showdown in the French Open men’s semifinals one for the ages.

