Jul 5, 2022
Nadhim Zahawi Appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nadim Zahawi was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s UK government after Rishi Sunak quit the post in protests at his leadership, earlier Tuesday.
Johnson’s office confirmed the appointment in an emailed statement.
