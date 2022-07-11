(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, who is standing to be Conservative leader and prime minister, pledged tax cuts if UK government departments can slash spending by 20%.

“That’s what I want to make sure we get to,” Zahawi told Sky News on Monday when asked if he wants 20% cuts in every government department. “That will give me the headroom for tax cuts.”

Zahawi didn’t given a time frame for his plans, and his comments illustrate the challenge facing British politics after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation but intention to stay on until his successor is found. It means Zahawi’s actions and words as chancellor will also be looked at in the context of his bid for the top job.

The Tory Conservative leadership contest is already centering around tax cuts and who is prepared to offer more, in an appeal to the right of the party and grassroots Tories who ultimately pick the winner.

On Monday Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race, vowing to reverse a payroll tax hike to pay for adult social care and the state-run National Health Service that was introduced by Zahawi’s predecessor, Rishi Sunak, and pledging to make corporation tax “competitive.”

Sunak, for his part, has warned against believing “fairy tales” about how to solve the country’s problems.

Public Pay

As chancellor, Zahawi -- who said his heroine is former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher -- will oversee the public sector pay awards, which are due over the next few weeks and come against a backdrop of workforce unrest and strike action.

On Monday, Zahawi reiterated the stance of his predecessor in warning about the risk of stoking inflation with generous pay rises.

“It’s only right that we exercise fiscal discipline when it comes to public sector pay. Why? Because if we do that we can bear down on inflation,” Zahawi said, adding that as interim chancellor he doesn’t need an emergency budget in the middle of a Conservative Party leadership campaign.

Zahawi was asked if he can be trusted after taking the job as chancellor last week, before later telling Johnson to quit. He defended the decision, saying he couldn’t “bear” seeing Johnson humiliated by refusing to step down.

He also said allegations over his tax affairs, after newspapers reported his finances were being investigated by HM Revenue and Customs, are inaccurate and that he was being “smeared.”

