Nadler Makes New Offer to Barr in Quest for Full Mueller Report

(Bloomberg) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler made a new offer Friday to Attorney General William Barr aimed at breaking a deadlock over Democratic demands to see the full, unredacted report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Nadler, who issued a subpoena for the full report and the underlying materials, said that he now wants the Justice Department to allow lawmakers and certain staffers to be able to see the redacted portions of the report that don’t include grand jury material.

“The committee is prepared to make every realistic effort to reach an accommodation with the department,” Nadler wrote in a letter to Barr. “But if the department persists in its baseless refusal to comply with a validly issued subpoena, the committee will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse.”

Nadler set a deadline of Monday at 9 a.m. in Washington for Barr’s response.

On Wednesday evening, the Justice Department said it had declined to comply with the panel’s subpoena for the full, unredacted report.

“Allowing your committee to use Justice Department investigative files to re-investigate the same matters that the department has investigated and to second- guess decisions that have been made by the department would not only set a dangerous precedent, but would also have immediate negative consequences,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in a letter to Nadler.

