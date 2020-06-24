(Bloomberg) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said that Attorney General William Barr’s actions show he’s “the president’s fixer.”

“Mr. Barr’s actions make clear that, in his Department of Justice, the president’s allies get special treatment, the president’s enemies -- real and imagined --are targeted for extra scrutiny, and the needs of the American people are generally ignored,” Nadler said.

Opening a hearing Wednesday with testimony from two U.S. prosecutors who also say the department has been politicized, Nadler cited Barr’s removal over the weekend of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. That office continues to investigate people close to President Donald Trump, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Barr has denied political motivations in his actions, and as the hearing began Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a tweet that the attorney general would appear before the Judiciary panel “for a general oversight hearing” on July 28.

On Wednesday, the committee’s top Republican said the attorney general is correcting injustices committed by anti-Trump forces in the FBI and Justice Department.

“The politics was in the previous administration,” Jordan said. “Bill Barr is doing the Lord’s work in seeing it doesn’t happen again,” said Jordan.

Jordan noted that the hearing came as the Justice Department won a victory in another case involving another key figure tied to Trump.

A three-judge panel on a federal appeals court ordered a judge Wednesday to immediately dismiss the criminal case against Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The judges said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan didn’t have authority to examine whether Barr’s surprise decision to dismiss the case, in which Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI, was part of a corrupt effort to aid one of Trump’s political allies.

(Updates with Barr to testify before committee in fourth paragraph)

