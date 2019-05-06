(Bloomberg) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler set up a Wednesday vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to provide Congress with a fully unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The 10 a.m. markup would include a vote on a resolution and an accompanying report on the contempt resolution, the committee said in a statement released Monday morning shortly after Barr missed a deadline set by Nadler.

Nadler said in a statement Mueller’s report -- even in redacted form -- “offers disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels,” adding that Congress must see the full report and underlying evidence to determine what to do.

“The attorney general’s failure to comply with our subpoena, after extensive accommodation efforts, leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings in order to enforce the subpoena and access the full, unredacted report,” he said. “If the Department presents us with a good faith offer for access to the full report and the underlying evidence, I reserve the right to postpone these proceedings.”

Nadler had made a new offer to Barr last week after the attorney general declined to comply with a subpoena for the full report, and he has asked Barr to engage in a good-faith effort to let Congress access the report.

Nadler requested that Barr allow all members of Congress and some staff to have the ability to view redacted portions of the report in a secure location and work with the Congress to get court approval to release grand jury information, which is protected by law.

Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee, said in a statement that Nadler’s subpoena of Barr would have required him to break the law by releasing protected grand jury information, and said the department has been willing to negotiate.

"Democrats have launched a proxy war smearing the attorney general when their anger actually lies with the president and the special counsel, who found neither conspiracy nor obstruction," he said.

Last week, the Justice Department said it declined to comply with the panel’s subpoena for the full, unredacted report.

“Allowing your committee to use Justice Department investigative files to re-investigate the same matters that the department has investigated and to second- guess decisions that have been made by the department would not only set a dangerous precedent, but would also have immediate negative consequences,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in a letter to Nadler.

Barr also declined to appear for a scheduled hearing last week before Nadler’s committee in a dispute over the format of the panel.

