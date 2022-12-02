(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel argued that the European Central Bank probably doesn’t need to manage a planned roll off in its bond portfolio, highlighting “sufficient resilience” in financial markets.

Central banks including the Federal Reserve have in the past set limits to how quickly they allow their balance sheet to shrink to ensure investors don’t balk at so-called quantitative tightening. The issue of caps hasn’t really come up in the public debate in the euro zone, where this month policymakers are due to decide on the key pillars of their strategy to unwind debt of nearly €5 trillion ($5.2 trillion).

“If we don’t replace maturing bonds in our APP portfolio, our holdings shrink automatically: month by month by what expires,” Nagel said at an event in Darmstadt, Germany, according to slides published by the Bundesbank. “Markets should be able to cope with a passive rolling off from the first quarter of 2023.”

Maturities in the near term are “significantly lower” than monthly purchase volumes of the past, and in any case there are “numerous” safety nets, he said.

The ECB is still flexibly reinvesting bonds expiring from its pandemic program and earlier this year presented a new instrument to handle potential market stress.

Not replacing maturing bonds would be the “simplest and most transparent way” to reduce the ECB’s balance sheet, the Bundesbank chief said. It would impact the whole yield curve, consistent with the institution’s interest-rate increases, address collateral shortages and reduce excess liquidity, and also underscore the Governing Council’s determination to return inflation to its 2% target.

Nagel said more rate hikes are needed, pointing to risks that long-term inflation expectations might unanchor if policymakers don’t act forcefully. While forecasts signal a slowdown in price pressures in the medium term, upward revisions in the past point to high uncertainty.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.