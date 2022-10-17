(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must continue to rapidly roll back monetary support and not halt interest-rate increases too early, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

With inflation “alarmingly high” and policy still accommodative, officials “have to withdraw that stimulus quickly,” the Bundesbank president told an audience of Harvard University students on Monday. If necessary, borrowing costs will have to move “into restrictive territory.”

The ECB is expected to repeat September’s historic 75 basis-point hike when it meets next week. That step would help tackle inflation that hit 10% last month -- the most in the euro zone’s history. Hawks like Nagel say wresting prices under control is the priority, despite the energy crisis tipping Europe toward an economic contraction.

“We must not let off until price stability has been restored,” Nagel said. “A premature stop could result in a more prolonged period of high inflation that will require an even tighter monetary policy later on, which could then result in an even more severe recession.”

While the ECB expects inflation to peak “soon” and gradually slow during the next year, central bankers shouldn’t rely too much on economic projections when making their decisions, he said.

“Decisive monetary-policy action is the only way to prevent inflation expectations from de-anchoring,” Nagel said.

The Bundesbank chief also told students at Harvard that new unconventional tools are required to fight the next disaster.

“I believe there will be something new, we have to be different because we know that maybe the next crisis might come,” he said. “So we need something different, and I promise you, we are working on that.”

(Updates with comments on unconventional tools for next crisis in final paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.