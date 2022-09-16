14h ago
Nagel Says ECB Will Continue to Raise Rates to Tame Inflation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will continue to raise rates to tame inflation, Governing Council member Joachim Nagel says.
- It’s right for the ECB to pursue meeting-by-meeting approach, Nagel says, declining to say what the next step may be
- It takes time to bring down inflation rates, you can’t just raise rates sharply and expect immediate results, says Nagel
- NOTE: Nagel heads Germany’s Bundesbank and spoke to reporters in Frankfurt ahead of his institution’s Open Day this weekend
