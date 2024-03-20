Nagel Says He’s More Worried About Europe’s Economy Than Germany’s

(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said he’s more worried about Europe’s economy than that of his homeland — using a term coined to describe Germany’s post-unification struggles.

“There’s always talk about Germany being a ‘sick man,’” Nagel — who’s also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council — told an event Wednesday in Saarbrucken, Germany.

“I’m more worried that Europe is getting sick if we don’t finally start doing our homework,” he said, citing excessive bureaucracy and high taxes.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is mired in its first recession since the pandemic, according to most analysts, with a recovery later this year only expected to be mild. Its malaise is largely down to the cutoff of Russian energy supplies, weak Asian demand for exports and problems among the country’s car manufacturers in adapting to the green transition.

The 20-nation euro zone isn’t faring much better, however, with output having stalled for more than a year.

Addressing the same event, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau cautioned that Europe also faces demographic challenges as birth rates dwindle.

In a similar vein, Clemens Fuest, who heads Germany’s Ifo institute, said Europe must “do more for its own economic strength” – arguing that this would be “the most important response” to a possible second presidential term for Donald Trump in the US.

“Over the past two decades, Europe has fallen behind the US economically and technologically due to a lack of economic momentum and innovation,” Fuest said Thursday. “It’s high time to stop this trend.”

Putting economic and military strength at the center of political action “should be the central theme of the European election campaign and the policy of the next European Commission,” he said.

