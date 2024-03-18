(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel voiced his frustration that Europe still hasn’t completed the so-called banking union.

“When I mentioned this a couple of weeks ago that we need a banking union, I received a certain sh*t-storm” for even mentioning the topic, he said in Frankfurt on Monday. “We are forgetting in a moment like this that maybe what we achieved in the past is not serving or is not addressing the challenges we have in the future.”

“For me it’s a kind of systemic failure,” the Bundesbank chief said. “Why are we not capable? Why we are not overcoming this?”

Europe’s attempt to make its banking system more robust consists of three pillars:

Single supervisory mechanism

Single resolution mechanism

European deposit insurance scheme

That final element has still not been tackled as it lacks political consensus, with Germany among the most skeptic.

Nagel addressed the issue of banking union during the World Economic Forum’s annual meetings in Davos in January and again last month, when he said that he was sure that decision makers “would be able to find a good solution in which EDIS could be integrated into the banking union in a hybrid solution.”

