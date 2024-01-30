(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation is on track to meet the European Central Bank’s 2% target but more information is needed to decide on when the time for interest-rate cuts has come, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

The Governing Council is lacking clarity on future wage growth at a time when underlying price pressures continue to be high, Nagel said at an event in Berlin on Tuesday. That’s why the ECB will stick to deciding meeting-by-meeting on its future policy path.

Inflation “is absolutely moving in the right direction,” said Nagel, who also heads Germany’s Bundesbank. “We will concentrate on the data that are about to come in. We’re dealing with still-high core inflation, high volatility in energy prices, and we don’t have certainty yet about how wages will develop.”

Last week the ECB kept borrowing costs unchanged for a third meeting in a row. President Christine Lagarde’s muted affirmation that policymakers may start lowering rates from around mid-2024 was taken by markets as a sign that earlier cuts are very much in play.

Since the meeting, public comments highlighted divisions among officials. Some of the more hawkish Governing Council members called for patience, indicating a preference for June, even if they kept alive the possibility of a move already in April. According to Portugal’s Mario Centeno, a well-known dove, the ECB should lower interest rates sooner rather than later.

“I fully support the communication following the last meeting — that we will take a stance meeting-by-meeting, analyze the situation and then decide,” Nagel said, adding that he doesn’t believe policy settings are “particularly restrictive at the moment.”

“Monetary policy is exactly right at the moment,” he said.

Over the weekend, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the ECB could loose monetary policy at any of their next meetings.

Inflation in the 20-nation economy accelerated to 2.9% in December from 2.4% the previous month, mainly due to base effects. The ECB expects disinflation to continue in 2024, though at a much more moderate pace than in 2023.

On Thursday, Eurostat publishes a first estimate for January. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict a slowdown to 2.7%.

Data earlier Tuesday showed that the euro area unexpectedly avoided a technical recession at the end of 2023. Output stagnated between October and December, the statistics office said — after a 0.1% contraction in the third quarter.

Germany’s economy shrank 0.3% at the end of last year, and Nagel said the outlook for his country isn’t “great” at the moment.

“We’ve gone through a bad year in 2023, 2024 might see slight growth in the 0.4% to 0.5% range, and then a slight pick-up in 2025,” he said. “But it could well have been more difficult.”

