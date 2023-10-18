(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s currency slipped almost 5% against the dollar on the streets of the West African nation after its sudden slump in the official market prompted residents to seek the safety of the greenback.

The naira weakened to 1,110 to a dollar from 1,052 in the parallel market, according to Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive officer of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd.

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday allowed the naira to depreciate 8.9% to 848.12 a dollar in the official market, a record low.

“Many Nigerians just want to stock dollars,” said Mohammed, who compiles data on informal currency trading in Lagos. “There is no supply of the dollar, yet a lot of people are looking for it to travel or do business.”

Nigeria has struggled to stabilize the naira, which has dropped more than 40% since President Bola Tinubu took office in May with a pledge to unify the nation’s foreign-exchange market. The spread between the two rates is currently around 24%.

The central bank earlier this month scrapped restrictions on buying foreign currency required to import 43 items including rice, vegetables and chicken. The curbs were placed about a decade ago in a bid to encourage local production. The move pushed demand for dollars to the parallel market.

