The United Nations entered a partnership with Kenya’s largest private hospital to set up a coronavirus treatment facility in Nairobi to cater to the global organization’s workers and family members in Africa.

“Construction of the facility starts July 20, to open in six-to-eight weeks,” Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Allan Pamba said by phone on Sunday. It will have an operating theater, laboratory, radiology and physiology services and an initial bed-capacity of 150 including 25 intensive-care and 50 high-dependency units, he said.

The facility comes amid anxiety over a surge in Covid-19 infections in a region where clinical capacity is very low, and has largely relied on lockdowns to slow the spread. Confirmed cases took off relatively slowly in Africa amid stringent restrictions, but breached the 600,000 mark last week as an economic fallout forced governments to reopen.

The UN has its Africa head office in Nairobi, with more than 3,000 workers. It has other offices in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and several peace-keeping missions with over 70,000 personnel as of March.

