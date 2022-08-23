(Bloomberg) -- The lawyers for Malaysia’s former premier Najib Razak filed a petition calling for a chief justice to recuse herself from overseeing his appeal on a corruption conviction linked to 1MDB on the grounds her husband criticized him in a Facebook post.

The application appears to be the latest in a string of attempts by Najib and his defense team to prolong the appeal process to after the elections that his party is pushing to call by this year. Najib’s defense lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said in open court that it was about raising a legal point and not a delay tactic.

The defense said the negative views of the chief justice’s husband could influence her decision on the case, according to a copy of the submission seen by Bloomberg News. The petition, filed late Monday, raised concerns over a Facebook post from 2018 in which the chief justice’s husband said Najib was not “gracious enough to admit defeat” in relation to 1MDB.

“Due to the nature of the husband-wife relationship, it is likely that the thinking of the wise chairman may have been affected without realizing it,” the defense said in the application, referring to the chief justice Maimun Tuan Mat who is also a chairman of the five-person bench examining the case.

If the court upholds Najib’s conviction, he will go to jail and won’t be able to contest in elections that must be held by Sept. 2023. His party, the United Malays National Organisation has been pressuring Prime Minister Ismail Sabri to hold elections this year to capitalize on its success in a string of victories in state polls.

Najib in December failed to overturn his 12-year prison sentence after the Court of Appeal affirmed he was guilty of all seven charges in the case involving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) belonging to SRC International. He is out on bail pending the current Federal Court hearing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.