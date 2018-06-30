(Bloomberg) -- The party of ousted Malaysian Premier Najib Razak has chosen his former deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as its new president to lead reform after a shock election loss in May ended its six-decade rule.

Zahid secured at least 93 votes in the first open contest for the presidency of United Malays National Organisation in more than 30 years, according to results posted on Twitter. The party’s 191 divisions began voting Saturday morning to decide between five candidates that included former Sports and Youth Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and ex-Finance Minister Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Zahid, 65, rose up through the ranks to become Najib’s second in command in 2016, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin, who was sacked for openly criticizing Najib over scandal-hit state fund 1MDB. While in government, Zahid last held the portfolios of deputy prime minister and home minister. Zahid took on Najib’s duties after the ex-premier quit as party president following UMNO’s defeat in the May general election.

Investigators have frozen bank accounts including those of UMNO in relation to funds embezzled from 1MDB and Zahid said he will seek to prove that the the party’s money isn’t connected to any illegal fund activities. Newly-installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to recover $4.5 billion that may have been lost through the state investment company, whose full name is 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Zahid had earlier said he was contesting the top post out of a sense of responsibility. His campaign was anchored on preserving UMNO’s core values of defending Malay rights, while repairing the party by forming an advisory council to the president, a task force to tackle grassroots complaints and an academy for building character among UMNO members.

