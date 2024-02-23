(Bloomberg) -- Namibia has been placed on a global financial watchdog’s “gray list” due to its shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows, a move that comes as the country courts foreign capital to try and take advantage of its green hydrogen and mineral reserves.

The decision announced by the Financial Action Task Force on Friday has several implications for Namibia, including potential negative impacts on foreign direct investment, trade and financial transactions, central bank Governor Johannes !Gawaxab said in a statement. An International Monetary Fund study found that capital inflows decline on average by 7.6% of gross domestic product when a country is gray-listed.

“Entities engaging with Namibia may also be required to conduct enhanced due diligence, leading to increased costs and scrutiny,” !Gawaxab said.

An evaluation concluded that Namibia fell short in meeting all 11 of the FATF’s effectiveness measures to combat money laundering and the terrorism financing.

Namibia is aspiring to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives at highly competitive costs and create an at-scale green fuels industry that will serve markets in Europe, China and other parts of the world. The southern African nation is also one of Africa’s biggest producers of diamonds and largest of uranium.

Read More: US Missing Out on Namibia’s Hydrogen, Mineral Boom, Geingob Says

Nigeria and South Africa were added to the FATF’s list last year.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.