(Bloomberg) -- Namibia, facing one of the world’s highest rates of Covid-19 infections, confirmed the delta variant is present in the country.

“The delta variant was detected in 17 out of 28 samples analyzed,” Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula told reporters on Monday in the capital, Windhoek.

The southwest African nation with a population of about 2.5 million recorded 4,795 coronavirus cases per million people over the last week, the highest rate globally for that period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

