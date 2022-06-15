(Bloomberg) -- Namibia’s central bank increased its key interest rate by the biggest margin since 2007 to safeguard its currency peg with South Africa’s rand and stymie inflation.

The monetary policy committee increased the rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, Governor Johannes !Gawaxab told reporters in the capital, Windhoek, on Wednesday.

The arid southwest African nation is part of a common monetary area with South Africa and the move brings their rates on par. Namibia’s monetary policy and foreign-exchange rules are often guided by the actions of its neighbor’s central bank. The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point last month -- the biggest margin in more than six years.

“The decision was taken with due consideration of the persistent inflationary pressures,” to safeguard the one-to-one Namibian dollar-rand peg and “to narrow the negative real policy interest rate that is conducive to long-term economic growth,” !Gawaxab said.

Price Pressures

Price pressures fueled by supply-chain disruptions are expected to continue, and inflation for food and transport are likely to remain elevated and have a disproportionate impact on low-income households, the governor said.

Inflation quickened to a five-year high of 5.6% in April before ebbing slightly to 5.4% in May stoked by surging food and pump prices due to the depreciation in the Namibian dollar against the greenback and tightened global supply caused by the war in Ukraine and extreme weather. The central bank sees inflation averaging 5.9% this year, down from its previous forecast of 6%.

International reserves stood at 43.9 billion Namibian dollars ($2.7 billion) at the end of May, compared with 40.8 billion Namibian dollars at the end of March. That’s enough to cover 5.4 months of imports and sufficient to help maintain the currency peg, !Gawaxab said.

While the hike and the nation’s reserves should safeguard its currency peg, tame inflation and bolster the attractiveness of local assets to offshore investors lured by higher interest rates in the US and other developed markets, it may dent an already fragile economic recovery. Namibia’s economy has contracted in eight of the past 12 quarters.

The bank left its economic growth forecast unchanged at 3%.

