(Bloomberg) -- Namibia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged to safeguard its peg with the rand and because it expects inflation to slow faster than previously forecast.

The monetary policy committee held the rate at 7.75%, Governor Johannes !Gawaxab told reporters in an online briefing, on Wednesday. That was on par with South Africa’s pause last month.

The arid southwest African nation’s currency is pegged to the rand, which means monetary policy and foreign-exchange rules are often guided by the South African Reserve Bank’s actions. Its policy has diverged whenever the two nation’s inflation or economic growth paths differ, such as in April. Namibia’s rate has been lower than South Africa’s since November and differs by 50 basis points.

Annual inflation, which slowed to a 16-month low of 4.5% in July, is projected to average 5.6% in 2023, lower than the MPC’s 6.1% estimate in June, and is forecast to be below 5% in 2024, !Gawaxab said.

International reserves rose to 54.2 billion Namibian dollars ($2.8 billion) at the end of July, compared with 53 billion Namibian dollars a month earlier. That’s enough to cover 5.7 months of imports and support the peg between the nation’s currency and the rand, !Gawaxab said. The increase was mainly due to higher revenues from a customs-sharing pool that gains and falls on South African trade.

The central bank also raised its forecast for economic growth to 3.3% for this year, compared with its previous estimate of 3%.

