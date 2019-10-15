(Bloomberg) -- Namibia’s inflation rate fell to the lowest level in almost four years in September.

Consumer prices rose 3.3% from a year earlier, compared with a 3.7% increase in August, the Windhoek-based Namibia Statistics Agency said in an emailed report Tuesday. September’s reading is the lowest since November 2015.

